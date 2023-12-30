Award-Winning Actor Tom Wilkinson Dead At 75

British actor Tom Wilkinson has died at the age of 75, his agent confirmed in a statement obtained by Deadline.com on Saturday (December 30).

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30,” the statement reads. “His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Wilkinson's cause of death was not revealed publicly in the statement shared on Saturday. The Yorkshire native was twice nominated for an Academy Award for his roles in 'Michael Clayton' and 'In The Bedroom,' as well as British Academy Film Awards for his roles in 'Shakespeare in Love' and 'The Full Monty,' the latter of which he also won a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Wilkinson appeared in more than 130 film and television roles in 'The Grand Budapest Hotel,' 'The Patriot,' 'Selma,' 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,' 'Valkyrie,' 'Denial' and 'Girl with a Pearl Earring,' as well as playing Benjamin Franklin in the 2008 mini-series 'John Adams' which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award and Joe Kennedy, the father of former President John F. Kennedy, in 'The Kennedys,' which earned a Primetime Emmy nomination.