Francia Raisa recently shared insights into her renewed bond with Selena Gomez, highlighting that their brief estrangement served as a pivotal moment for the restoration of their friendship.

Speaking to USA Today, the How I Met Your Father actress disclosed that despite no apparent conflict between them, the period of separation was essential for individual growth.

"There was never any real conflict between us. Nothing specific happened, and if you were to ask either of us, we couldn't pinpoint what occurred. But that time apart was necessary," explained the 35-year-old Raisa.

Reflecting on their reconciliation, she added, "When you reunite, you come back as better individuals. Selena and I are still rediscovering each other."

Raisa found it fascinating that their friendship continues to captivate public interest, enduring through various ups and downs since their initial meeting as teenagers in 2007.

Notably, Raisa played a significant role by donating a kidney to Gomez in 2017, cementing a profound bond between them.

Acknowledging the challenges post-transplant, both Raisa and Gomez confronted a period of depression, as revealed in a 2018 interview with Harry Connick Jr.

The dynamics of their friendship were scrutinized in 2022 when Gomez referred to Taylor Swift as her "only friend" in the industry and omitted Raisa from her Apple TV+ documentary.

During this time, online exchanges and reactions fueled speculation about a potential rift.

However, by July 2023, harmony seemed restored as Gomez celebrated Raisa's birthday on Instagram.

In the same interview, Raisa confirmed limited communication with Gomez in 2022 but detailed their reconnection following Gomez's public birthday tribute. "I don't know why the universe decided on this timing... then she reached out and said, 'Let's talk,'" shared Raisa, underscoring that the meeting dissolved any lingering tensions.

Raisa emphasized that, despite their temporary separation, she never regretted donating her kidney to Gomez. "I gave her a kidney, and while opinions were formed, I was repeatedly asked, 'Do you regret it?' and my answer has always been, 'No, the relationship has always been there.' There was just a momentary disagreement," affirmed Raisa.

Discussing their recent reconnection in October, Raisa expressed the joy of reviving their friendship, engaging in shared activities like getting spray tans and revisiting old favorite restaurants.