2 Colorado Destinations Among The Best Places To Visit In January
By Zuri Anderson
January 2, 2024
The new year is here and the holiday festivities are over. While most people are recharging from their busy travels, some people are still itching for a trip, even if it's just a weekend getaway. January marks the off-season for travel, meaning cheaper prices, fewer crowds, and more flexibility with your itinerary.
If you're craving a January vacation, Trips to Discover revealed the best places to travel in America this month. The list includes a wide range of destinations, from winter wonderlands and warm-weather spots to under-the-radar towns and popular cities.
Two Colorado destinations landed on the list. The first one is Durango, a southwestern town bustling with winter activities. Visitors and locals can ski, snowshoe, go snowmobiling, ice skate, go snow tubing, and undertake all sorts of pursuits. Writers recommend you take a ride on the Cascade Canyon Winter Train and check out the Snowdown Festival in late January.
Then there's Estes Park, a beloved city known for its access to Rocky Mountain National Park. On top of the plethora of snow-based activities and wildlife-viewing opportunities, writers urge you to visit the Mustand Mountain Coaster and historic Stanley Hotel, which inspired Stephen King's The Shining.