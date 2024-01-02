2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Northeast

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland on Tuesday (January 2), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Rockville and centered at a depth of 15.3 kilometers (9.5 miles). The USGS said it received 1,826 reports of citizens claiming to have felt the earthquake as of Tuesday morning.

No damages or injuries were reported in relation to the earthquake, according to authorities. Earthquakes typically don't result in damage if they aren't measured at a magnitude exceeding 4.0. The Washington-Baltimore region has experienced small quakes dating back to at least 1877, which included an unusually strong 5.8-magnitude earthquake that struck central Virginia in 2011, resulting in significant damages to monuments and structures across the Washington, D.C. region, FOX 5 DC reports.

The Maryland earthquake comes hours after a massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Japan, resulting in at least 48 deaths as of Tuesday morning.