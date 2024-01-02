Shawn Mendes Shares Rare Singing Video Amid Performance Hiatus

Mendes went on to give some insight behind his 2022 decision to cancel his tour and step away from the spotlight. "It felt so difficult at first to let myself sing without needing perfection but after a while i actually started to fall in love with the dance between the “right” and the “wrong” notes … i realized there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the “right” notes BECAUSE of the “wrong” notes. The only reason i can sing in key is because i’ve learned to listen," he philosophized.

The singer concluded his note with more reflection. "The biggest lesson for me this year has been to accept and welcome the lows of life," he wrote," ... not to constantly need to change or fix something in order to feel high again, because i know if i really slow down and listen when i’m low there’s always something to hear."