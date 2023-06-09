Shawn Mendes Surprises Fans With New Song Hours After Finishing It
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 9, 2023
Shawn Mendes surprised fans last night by announcing that he would be dropping a new single, "WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR?" The singer announced the track on Thursday, June 8th, and released it on all streaming services at midnight on June 9th.
"Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate Newyork & finished it only a few hours ago..felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time," Mendes explained after the song dropped. The reaction online was mixed as some people thought the single's artwork cover being a photo of New York covered in orange smoke from this week's Canadian wildfires was a bit unnecessary. However, Mendes went on to say that he'd be donating to the Canadian Red Cross and urged others to do so as well.
"Smoke in the air, the city's burnin' down/ I wanna speak, but I don't make a sound/ Locked in my mind, you're all I think about/ I wanna save us, but I don't know how," Mendes starts off before launching into the chorus: "If we don't love like we used to/ If we don't care like we used to/ What the hell are we dying for?/ If it doesn't cut like it used to/ If you're not mine and I'm not yours/ What the hell are we dying for?"
In other Shawn news, it was reported this week that he and Camila Cabello had broken up for the second time. The news came just one month after the two had reportedly rekindled their romance after breaking up in 2021.