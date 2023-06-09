Shawn Mendes Surprises Fans With New Song Hours After Finishing It

Shawn Mendes surprised fans last night by announcing that he would be dropping a new single, "WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR?" The singer announced the track on Thursday, June 8th, and released it on all streaming services at midnight on June 9th.

"Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate Newyork & finished it only a few hours ago..felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time," Mendes explained after the song dropped. The reaction online was mixed as some people thought the single's artwork cover being a photo of New York covered in orange smoke from this week's Canadian wildfires was a bit unnecessary. However, Mendes went on to say that he'd be donating to the Canadian Red Cross and urged others to do so as well.