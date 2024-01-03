Decision Made On Serious Charges Against Jackson Mahomes

Prosecutors filed a motion drop felony charges of aggravated sexual battery against Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, amid claims that the alleged victim is no longer cooperating with the case, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY.

Mahomes, 23, who appeared in Johnson County court on Wednesday (January 3), would only face a misdemeanor battery charge if the motion is approved by a judge. The internet personality was arrested on three counts of aggravated sexual battery (class A felony) and one count of battery in relation to an incident that took place at a Kansas City restaurant in February 2023 on May 3, according to Johnson County Sheriff's Office Booking and Release Report information obtained by KSHB.

Mahomes is accused of shoving a then-19-year-old male waiter multiple times and later forcibly kissing the then-40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park on February 25, the Kansas City Star reported when the accusations were initially made. The female victim, Aspen Vaughn, provided details of the alleged incident, which were backed up by the male victim, as well as surveillance video footage that was shared online.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive,” Vaughn said via the Kansas City Star.

Mahomes is 6 foot 6 inches tall, more than a foot taller than Vaughn, who is 5 foot 5. Attorney Brandan Davies, who is representing Mahomes, denied his client committed any wrongdoing in a statement to the Kansas City Star.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Brandan Davies said in March. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Mahomes has received criticism for social media incidents in the past, which included dancing on the number of late Washington Commanders star Sean Taylor during a game in which Washington retired the legendary safety's number while hosting the Chiefs in October 2021.

Jackson and Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's wife, were also scrutinized after a viral celebration that showed Brittany spraying champagne onto Chiefs fans from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium after the team's AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills in January 2022.