Brittany Mahomes Blasts 'Rude' People Amid Growing Taylor Swift Friendship

"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people," Brittany wrote in response to a follower who said they wish she'd post more often.

Earlier this year, Brittany called critics of her brother-in-law, Jackson, "ignorant" during a recent Q&A session with followers on her Instagram account amid accusations of sexual assault against him in relation to an incident involving a restaurant owner in Kansas City.

“They are ignorant,” Brittany wrote in a Q&A session on her Instagram account in April via the New York Post. “He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s–t about him. So it’s best to just shut up.”