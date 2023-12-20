Brittany Mahomes Blasts 'Rude' People Amid Growing Taylor Swift Friendship
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2023
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, blasted "rude a** people" amid her blossoming friendship with Taylor Swift.
"Recently there has been ALOT more rude a** people on here, waaaay more [than] normal...I'm not sure where y'all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from...please," Mahomes wrote on her Instagram story.
Though not specifically mentioning Swift, the post can be implied as such given the attention their growing friendship has received in recent months. The singer was spotted with Mahomes while attending several Chiefs games -- as well as during a night out in New York City with several of her A-list celebrity friends -- amid her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ‘rude ass people’ in fiery post as Taylor Swift friendship blossoms https://t.co/hoq70dej7y pic.twitter.com/F68YPBOmYi— New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2023
Mahomes has publicly acknowledged the criticism she's received on social media in the past. In August, the 28-year-old revealed that she was limiting her social media usage in an effort to avoid dealing with "horrible people" while participating in a Q&A session on her Instagram account.
𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Brittany Mahomes, wife of #Chiefs SB QB Patrick Mahomes, says she’s posting to social media less so she can “avoid horrible people” she revealed in a Q&A, per @TMZ_Sports— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 23, 2023
“Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people.” pic.twitter.com/o8XYrz9FZL
"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people," Brittany wrote in response to a follower who said they wish she'd post more often.
Earlier this year, Brittany called critics of her brother-in-law, Jackson, "ignorant" during a recent Q&A session with followers on her Instagram account amid accusations of sexual assault against him in relation to an incident involving a restaurant owner in Kansas City.
“They are ignorant,” Brittany wrote in a Q&A session on her Instagram account in April via the New York Post. “He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s–t about him. So it’s best to just shut up.”