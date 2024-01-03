Georgia Town Named One Of The 'Most Affordable' Mountain Towns In America

Georgia is a beautiful state filled with all kinds of different settings that people love to call home, from the bustling hub of Atlanta and charming riverside haven of Savannah to the gloriously wooded terrain of the state's mountainous region. If you think about living in or even visiting a mountain town, you might imagine destinations that may come with a hefty price tag, such as Aspen. However, there are some towns that would be the perfect place for those with a tighter budget.

Trips To Discover searched around the country for "mountain towns that can make for a truly unforgettable getaway with picturesque scenery and plenty of things to do," compiling a list of the 14 most affordable mountain towns in the U.S., and one spot in Georgia got a shoutout.

According to the site, the small northern town of Dahlonega is one of the most affordable mountain towns in the country, offering both beautiful scenery and inexpensive activities to enjoy. It was even previously named one of the most beautiful mountain towns in America.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Located in the Blue Mountains, Dahlonega is an affordable mountain town surrounded by picturesque scenery. There are over 20 trails within a short drive, bringing opportunities for day hikes and backpacking trips in the Chattahoochee National Forest. Wine enthusiasts will enjoy it here, too, with many tasting rooms, including the Georgia Winery of Dahlonega Tasting Room, Crane Creek Dahlonega Tasting Room, and Canvas & Cork. Those with an interest in history should visit the Dahlonega Gold Museum, which focuses on the state's gold rush, which started two decades before the famous 1849 gold rush in California."

To see more of the most affordable mountain towns in the country, check out the full list at Trips To Discover.