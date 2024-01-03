Lamar Jackson's Status For Ravens' Final Regular Season Game Determined
By Jason Hall
January 3, 2024
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will sit out the team's final regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (January 7) with veteran backup Tyler Huntley starting in his absence and Josh Johnson serving as the backup, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday (January 3).
"Couple of announcements, quarterback for this game will be Tyler, backup will be Josh and that's the way we'll be going with it," Harbaugh said.
Jackson, 26, the current favorite to win the NFL MVP award, led the Ravens to a 13-3 record, clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 56-19 win against the Miami Dolphins last weekend. The former NFL MVP will now have two weeks rest heading into the postseason with Baltimore securing a bye week in the AFC Wild Card round with the NFL's best record.
John Harbaugh announced Lamar Jackson will not play in the regular season finale. Tyler Huntley will start. pic.twitter.com/JEY46qcvTz— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 3, 2024
Jackson will conclude his 2023 regular season campaign with a career-best 3,678 yards -- 551 more than his 2019 MVP season -- and 24 touchdowns on 307 of 457 passing -- a career-best 67.2% completion rate -- as well as 821 yards and five touchdowns on 148 rushing attempts.