Lewis Capaldi Shares First New Songs Since Taking A Break From Performing
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 3, 2024
Lewis Capaldi is returning with new music in 2024! This week, the singer-songwriter kicked off the new year by releasing five new songs as part of the Deluxe version of his 2023 album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.
One song in particular, "A Cure For Minds Unwell," clearly means a lot to Capaldi. On Wednesday, January 3rd, he shared a clip from the song in which he opens up about his mental health. "my heads a living hell, if i’m honest with myself x," he captioned the video.
Capaldi sings on the vulnerable track, "if I'm being honest/ I couldn't tell you this is all I wanted/ I struggle sleeping 'cause the house feels haunted/ Filled with the shadows of regret and the things I should've said/ To the ones I laid to rest, and, lately/ I'm terrified that all my youth is fading/ Man, growing old is so excruciating/ Is there a cure for minds unwell? 'Cause my head's a living hell/ If I'm honest with myself."
The new songs come months after Capaldi announced that he would be taking a break from touring and performing to prioritize his mental and physical well-being. “The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 27th. "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."
