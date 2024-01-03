Lewis Capaldi Shares First New Songs Since Taking A Break From Performing

Lewis Capaldi is returning with new music in 2024! This week, the singer-songwriter kicked off the new year by releasing five new songs as part of the Deluxe version of his 2023 album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

One song in particular, "A Cure For Minds Unwell," clearly means a lot to Capaldi. On Wednesday, January 3rd, he shared a clip from the song in which he opens up about his mental health. "my heads a living hell, if i’m honest with myself x," he captioned the video.

Capaldi sings on the vulnerable track, "if I'm being honest/ I couldn't tell you this is all I wanted/ I struggle sleeping 'cause the house feels haunted/ Filled with the shadows of regret and the things I should've said/ To the ones I laid to rest, and, lately/ I'm terrified that all my youth is fading/ Man, growing old is so excruciating/ Is there a cure for minds unwell? 'Cause my head's a living hell/ If I'm honest with myself."