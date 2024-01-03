What makes a meal a memorable experience? Is it the atmosphere, like a cozy coffeeshop whipping up a quick but tasty breakfast or fine dining restaurant offering the perfect backdrop for a special occasion? Perhaps it's the food, delicious plates promising incredible bites, or the service, ranging from helpful and friendly to being treated like you're being reunited with a long-lost family member. Maybe it's some combination of all three that makes a meal one you will always remember.

LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best "bucket-list food experience," rounding up "the very best gourmet experiences each state has to offer, highlighting the dishes, drinks, and delicacies everyone should try at least once."

According to the site, Georgia has a couple must-try food experiences. The first is to dine "family style" at Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room in Savannah while the other is to visit the small, unique town of Helen to enjoy its Oktoberfest celebrations. This is what LoveFood had to say:

"Savannah institution Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room does Southern cooking as it should be — hearty, wholesome, and unbelievably tasty. Don't be put off by the line outside; the joint's fried chicken, cornbread, mac 'n' cheese, and collard greens are all well worth the wait, and all the dishes are served up family style, from sharing bowls."

"The first thing you'll notice in Helen is the Bavarian-style architecture — and somewhat unsurprisingly, given its German roots, the town puts on a spectacular Oktoberfest every year. Time your trip to coincide with the celebrations, and you'll feel as though you've landed in Munich as you enjoy free-flowing beer, sausages, and traditional music."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best bucket-list food experiences around the country.