Unclaimed $1 Million Lottery Ticket Bought In Kentucky To Expire Soon

Powerball enthusiasts are being urged to inspect their old tickets for a possible $1 million jackpot.

The Kentucky Lottery has issued a public announcement, revealing that a winning Powerball ticket purchased in July is on the verge of expiration in mid-January.

The fortunate ticket, with the numbers 7-10-11-13-24, was bought on July 19, 2023, at the Pilot Travel Center No. 50 on 489 Pendleton Road in Pendleton, Kentucky, situated in Henry County. The ticket holder, matching the first five white balls, secured the secondary prize of $1 million.

Kentucky residents experienced a notable lottery windfall in 2023, with prize payouts surpassing $1.4 billion and creating several new millionaires. Against this backdrop, the unclaimed $1 million ticket is officially set to expire on January 15.

However, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday at the lottery headquarters, the ticket must be presented at the Kentucky Lottery Corporate office, located at 1011 W. Main St., Louisville, KY 40202, by 5 p.m. EST on January 12.

Despite the impending deadline, Kentucky Lottery President Mary Harville remains optimistic stating that is rare for someone holding a $1 million Powerball® ticket to fail to cash it in.

The lottery team continues to hope for the discovery of the elusive winner before the expiration date. If the fortunate individual does not step forward to claim the prize, the unclaimed funds will be directed to Kentucky's Unclaimed Prize Fund. This fund, designated by lawmakers, supports the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES).

Time is of the essence, and lottery officials are actively seeking the potential millionaire to claim their reward before the opportunity expires.