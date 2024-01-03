WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tyreek Hill's Home
By Jason Hall
January 3, 2024
Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday (January 3).
Video footage shared by WSVN 7 News showed a large plume of smoke emitting from Hill's Southwest Ranches mansion. The wide receiver was reported to be at the Dolphins' practice when the initially fire broke out and has since returned to his home to check on everyone, a team spokesperson confirmed to NBC Miami.
Hill, 29, was spotted at the scene wearing a boot on his left foot when he hugged relatives present at the home. The wide receiver purchased to mansion for $6.9 million after being acquired by the Dolphins in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, according to property records obtained by NBC Miami.
LIVE: Firefighters are battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. https://t.co/REsouw0KYd https://t.co/nXWtoxM4dv— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 3, 2024
Hill, who has long been considered one of the NFL's best wide receivers, is having a career season with a league-best 1,717 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns, as well as ranking second in receptions -- tied with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown -- with 112. The 29-year-old is a former Super Bowl LIV champion, a four-time first-team All-Pro, a one-time second-team All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.