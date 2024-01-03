WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tyreek Hill's Home

Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday (January 3).

Video footage shared by WSVN 7 News showed a large plume of smoke emitting from Hill's Southwest Ranches mansion. The wide receiver was reported to be at the Dolphins' practice when the initially fire broke out and has since returned to his home to check on everyone, a team spokesperson confirmed to NBC Miami.

Hill, 29, was spotted at the scene wearing a boot on his left foot when he hugged relatives present at the home. The wide receiver purchased to mansion for $6.9 million after being acquired by the Dolphins in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, according to property records obtained by NBC Miami.