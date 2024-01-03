'World's First' AI-Powered Restaurant Now Open In California

The world's first AI-powered restaurant just opened in Pasadena and now, you can enjoy a fast-food meal prepped entirely by robots! According to KTLA, CaliExpress by Flippy opened in December and the staff has yet to express issues with their work schedules.

Located at 561 East Green Street, the AI CaliExpress by Flippy serves only three menu items: burgers, cheeseburgers, and fries. Customers place their order and watch the robots prepare and cook their meal from start to finish. So, how exactly is this technological advancement possible?

Cali Group partnered with Miso Robotics and PopID and used "biometrics to simplify ordering and payment systems" including "the world’s first AI-powered robotic fry station" to create CaliExpress by Flippy. PopID CEO John Miller commented on the recent technological advancements within the food service industry.

"To our knowledge, this is the world’s first operating restaurant where both ordering and every single cooking process are fully automated. The marriage of these various technologies to create the most autonomous restaurant in the world is the culmination of years of research, development, and investment in a family of revolutionary companies."

KTLA mentioned that using AI to power restaurants limits work-related injuries and food waste almost entirely. To reserve a meal at the world's first AI-powered restaurant visit misorobotics.com.