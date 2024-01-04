Britney Spears Responds To Rumors She's Working On A New Album

Britney Spears wants fans to know that the reports about her new album are "trash!!!" On Wednesday night (January 4th), the pop icon took to Instagram to address recent reports about her career. This month outlets like Page Six and The Sun have released quotes from sources claiming that Britney had been working on her first album since 2016's Glory and was enlisting help from songwriters like Julia Michaels and Charli XCX.

"Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!" Spears clarified on Wednesday. "When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!" The last new music Britney released was her 2023 collaboration with Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am called "Mind You Business."

Britney went on to address another rumor about her best-selling 2023 memoir The Woman In Me. "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!" she concluded.

To accompany her firm message, the always surprising pop legend posted a photo of "Salome Bearing the Head of St. John the Baptist," a painting by Guido Reni.