Britney Spears Wants You To 'Mind Your Business' On New Song With Will.i.am

Britney has been having an exciting month. Not only has she released her first new song since her 2022 return to music with Elton John called "Hold Me Closer," but she also announced that her tell-all memoir The Woman In Me is officially hitting shelves this fall.

The pop star took to Instagram to open up about the process of releasing her long-awaited memoir. "So, I just got finished with my book. It's coming out very soon. I worked my a— off for this book," Spears told fans in the video shared to Instagram last week. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done." Spears went on to joke," So you guys better like it, and if you don't that's cool too." The Woman In Me will be available everywhere on October 24th.