Fat Joe Declares He's A 'Mommas Boy' In Sweet Birthday Post For His Mother

Fat Joe is proud to be a "mommas boy" as he honored his mother with a sweet post to celebrate her birthday.

The "Lean Back" rapper took to his Instagram on Wednesday (January 3) to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to his mom, Marie Cartagena, alongside throwback photos of her throughout the years, plus an adorable snap of Joe embracing his mom at her birthday party.

"My Heart, my everything I'm not afraid to say I'm a mommas boy. I'm sooooooo blessed to have my mother with me," he captioned the post. "I pray to God everyday for having my mother and father still here with me."

He continued, "Mommy i love you with all my heart you been through so much and always been a warrior. You Beat Cancer & raised lil Joey. You dealt with all my bull s---, i worship you! have a beautiful birthday mommy I'll be right by your side ❤️"

According to HipHopDX, other rappers jumped into the comments to give their own birthday wishes, including Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, who wrote "Happy birthday momma love."

Check out the sweet birthday shoutout below.