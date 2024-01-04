Fat Joe Declares He's A 'Mommas Boy' In Sweet Birthday Post For His Mother
By Sarah Tate
January 4, 2024
Fat Joe is proud to be a "mommas boy" as he honored his mother with a sweet post to celebrate her birthday.
The "Lean Back" rapper took to his Instagram on Wednesday (January 3) to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to his mom, Marie Cartagena, alongside throwback photos of her throughout the years, plus an adorable snap of Joe embracing his mom at her birthday party.
"My Heart, my everything I'm not afraid to say I'm a mommas boy. I'm sooooooo blessed to have my mother with me," he captioned the post. "I pray to God everyday for having my mother and father still here with me."
He continued, "Mommy i love you with all my heart you been through so much and always been a warrior. You Beat Cancer & raised lil Joey. You dealt with all my bull s---, i worship you! have a beautiful birthday mommy I'll be right by your side ❤️"
According to HipHopDX, other rappers jumped into the comments to give their own birthday wishes, including Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, who wrote "Happy birthday momma love."
Check out the sweet birthday shoutout below.
Joe, whose nickname is Joey Crack, recently shed some light and cleared up confusion about the moniker. The New York native said the name doesn't have to do with drugs, rather it came from a girl in his neighborhood.
"They call me Joey crack cause the crack of my a-- show whenever i stand up girls in my hood gave me the name 😂 it was never because the drug crack God is great."