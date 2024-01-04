Iggy Azalea Reveals Why She's 'Not Going To Finish' Her Album

Iggy Azalea has no plans to finish her fourth album and instead wants to focus on other creative projects.

The Australian rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (January 3) to share a lengthy statement on her decision to step away from song writing, including not completing the follow-up 2021's, now-fittingly named album, The End of an Era.

"I've always been someone who finds joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world," she wrote, also addressing speculation she was "bullied" into not making music. "I know a lot of people have this idea that I was 'bulled away from music' and that's something I've always laughed at because I'd never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I'm too stubborn. I think I've even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don't like being viewed as someone who quits."

She continued, "In truth what I've known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing. To many of you that's no shock to read. It shows in my work," she joked, adding a crying smile emoji. "Haha! Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things... because Im most confident in that."

The "Fancy" rapper went on to say that's how she was originally distracted from working on her album.

"That's why I want to let you know that I'm not going to finish my album. It's been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven't felt the urge to go back to it," she said. "I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds focused on that and so I want to stick to what's undeniably best for me."

She concluded her statement with a direct message to fans who had been eagerly awaiting the album and who may now be disappointed that's not happening.

"I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated – I'm sorry to let you down," she said. "But, it's more important I don't let myself down. I hope youll understand."

As for what's on the horizon for her new endeavors, Azalea didn't give too many more details, only telling fans that she "cant wait to start sharing some of the things I've been involved in creating & hoping you'll see my quirk & humor in anything I touch!"