Iowa School Shooter Confirmed Dead: Police

The suspect in the shooting at an Iowa High School died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, local officials said Thursday (January 4) via NBC News.

Police are working to determine whether the shooter was a student. Two students and an administrator were injured during the incident, however, no additional details were made available as of Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was initially reported at around 7:40 a.m. local time, WHO 13 reports. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the active shooter investigation, however, said no other information was available at around 8:17 a.m. local time.

The Perry Community School District returned from winter break on Thursday.

"It is horrendously awful," said Linda Andorf, board president for the Perry Community School District, in a statement obtained by NBC News. "People need to figure out their life. This is just disgusting. It's terrible."

Perry High School has a student body of around 1,785, according to its website. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were present at the scene, including local police and state troopers with flashing lights.

An ambulance was also spotted among other vehicles coming and going from the school Thursday morning. Limited information was available at the time of publication of Thursday morning.

Perry is located in about 25 miles northwest of Des Moines, Iowa's capital city.