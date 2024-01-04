LeToya Luckett Shocks Internet With Recent Destiny's Child Reunion Photo

Former Destiny's Child standout Letoya Luckett kicked off the New Year by blessing our timelines with a first-of-its-kind photo that captured her "favorite moment" of 2023. The fabulous 42-year-old took to Instagram to shine the spotlight on a precious memory shared with former Destiny's Child bandmates, LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and Michelle Williams.

According to HipHopDX, the photograph shows all five bandmates in the same photograph for the first time ever at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Houston (where the iconic girl group was formed in the 90s) in September.

Luckett expressed "love, joy, healing, and prayer" in the caption wishing fans and followers, "beautiful moments like this in 2024." Just Jared mentioned that the only former Destiny's Child member not present in the photo was Farrah Franklin who was only apart of the group for six months in the early 2000s.