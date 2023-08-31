Why Fans Think Beyoncé Will Reunite With Destiny's Child Soon
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 31, 2023
Beyoncé fans are holding out hope for another Destiny's Child reunion! As the superstar wraps up her final shows on the Renaissance World Tour, the Bey Hive is eager to find out more about what Act II will have in store for them. Her house music-inspired album, Renaissance, which dropped in the summer of 2022, is just the first installment in a three-act project.
Recently, fans on social media took notice of a recent change to the Destiny's Child official website. In fact, it's getting a makeover and the only thing that displays on it is footage from their last reunion during Beyoncé's 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show with the words "25 Years" written over it. "Beyoncé?! Michelle?! Kelly?!? Someone explain!!!" TikTok user themykaylacw wrote in a recent post about the iconic girl group's website. "We got nothing for year 20. But year 25?! Babes. My card is READY."
@themykaylacw
Beyoncé?! Michelle?! Kelly?!? Someone explain!!! We got nothing for year 20. But year 25?! Babes. My card is READY. 😩🙌🏾 #dc25 #beyonce #destinyschild♬ original sound - Kay
Beyoncé's website currently reads "act i RENAISSANCE," further teasing her future projects. At the end of 2022, the singer sent out holiday cards to fans that read "Winter Renaissance" and included a never-before-seen photo from the album cover shoot. Fans even speculated that the white cowboy hat Beyoncé dons in the photo hints at a rumored country music project. However, the star has yet to confirm anything and she still hasn't dropped the long-awaited visuals for Renaissance that she teased with a trailer back in August 2022.
While fans await what's next in Beyoncé's iconic career, she recently became the honorary Mayor of Santa Clara for the day as she performed at Levis Stadium on Wednesday, August 30th. Check out footage from last night's show below!