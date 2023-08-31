Why Fans Think Beyoncé Will Reunite With Destiny's Child Soon

Beyoncé fans are holding out hope for another Destiny's Child reunion! As the superstar wraps up her final shows on the Renaissance World Tour, the Bey Hive is eager to find out more about what Act II will have in store for them. Her house music-inspired album, Renaissance, which dropped in the summer of 2022, is just the first installment in a three-act project.

Recently, fans on social media took notice of a recent change to the Destiny's Child official website. In fact, it's getting a makeover and the only thing that displays on it is footage from their last reunion during Beyoncé's 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show with the words "25 Years" written over it. "Beyoncé?! Michelle?! Kelly?!? Someone explain!!!" TikTok user themykaylacw wrote in a recent post about the iconic girl group's website. "We got nothing for year 20. But year 25?! Babes. My card is READY."