Ohio Cities Among The Worst Cities In The U.S. For Jobs In 2024

Finding a job is a very difficult, time-consuming task that could be made better or worse depending on where you live. Bigger cities may have more businesses and therefore more opportunities, but with that comes higher competition from other job-seekers throwing their name into the ring. On the other side of things, smaller cities and towns may have a lower cost of living and easier commute but fewer places actually hiring.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities across the country to determine which are the best (and worst) places for jobs in the new year, and a handful of cities in Ohio made the list:

No: 66: Columbus

No. 73: Cincinnati

No. 138: Toledo

No. 140: Cleveland

No. 147: Akron

While Columbus and Cincinnati ranked neither high nor low on the list, making them fairly average places for jobs, the other three cities fared a bit worse. Cleveland even ranked among the cities with the lowest median annual income. Akron, while coming in as the worst for Ohio, did rank among the cities on the list as having some of the most affordable housing.

These are the 10 best U.S. cities for jobs in 2024:

Scottsdale, Arizona Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah Columbia, Maryland Austin, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Seattle, Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Plano, Texas Boston, Massachusetts

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities across two factors: job market and socio-economics. These factors were then evaluated using 31 relevant metrics, including job opportunities, employment growth, unemployment rate, industry variety, job security, job satisfaction, disability-friendliness of employers, median annual income, average work & commute time, transit score, housing affordability, annual transportation costs, safety and more.

Check out the full report at WalletHub to see which cities are the best, and which are the worst, for jobs in 2024.