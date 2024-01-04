What makes a meal a memorable experience? Is it the atmosphere, like a cozy coffeeshop whipping up a quick but tasty breakfast or fine dining restaurant offering the perfect backdrop for a special occasion? Perhaps it's the food, delicious plates promising incredible bites, or the service, ranging from helpful and friendly to being treated like you're being reunited with a long-lost family member. Maybe it's some combination of all three that makes a meal one you will always remember.

LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best "bucket-list food experience," rounding up "the very best gourmet experiences each state has to offer, highlighting the dishes, drinks, and delicacies everyone should try at least once."

According to the site, North Carolina has a couple must-try food experiences. The first is to discover the craft beef scene in Asheville, while the other is to try the delicious Carolina-style pork barbecue that is a staple of the region's BBQ scene. This is what LoveFood had to say:

"Nearly every US city claims to be a haven for craft beer enthusiasts, but Asheville is the real deal. It's all thanks to the city's top-quality water, which comes from mountain sources — and, of course, a plethora of creative brewers. In fact, Asheville is now home to more than 50 breweries (more per capita than any other city). Favorites include the Highland Brewing Company, known for its fine American ales; Burial Beer Co., best for dark stouts and German-style lagers; and Hi-Wire, close to the Biltmore Estate."

"Barbecue fiends should head to North Carolina, which has its own distinct styles. Lexington-style barbecue puts pork shoulder and a vinegary, pepper tomato sauce front and center, while the 'whole-hog' Eastern style uses a simpler vinegar-based sauce. Try the first at Lexington's simply named Lexington Barbecue, and the latter at the no-frills Skylight Inn BBQ, established in 1947."

