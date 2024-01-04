This City Has The 'Most Obese' Residents In Washington State

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. obesity prevalence rate is 41.9%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency also revealed in September 2023 that 22 out of the 50 states have an obesity prevalence rate at or above 35%. Officials said, "Just ten years ago, no state had an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35%." The data also showed that location can also affect the population's obesity and long-term health.

These new statistics inspired 24/7 Tempo to compile a list of every state's "most obese city." Analysts said they used "five metrics to determine the most obese city in every state — adults who are obese, don’t exercise, report poor or fair health, have diabetes; and get less than seven hours of sleep a night."

The study revealed that Longview is Washington State's most obese city. Located in Weld County, 37.8% of this city's adult population is obese compared to the state average of 28%. According to the data, 19.5% of adults don't exercise and 37.2% report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Over 14% of adults report poor or fair health compared to the state average of 11.8%.

Visit 24/7 Tempo's website for the full report.