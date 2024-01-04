T.I. Receives Atlanta's 'Highest Honor' For His Work In The Community

T.I. has been recognized by the city of Atlanta, receiving what is considered to be ATL's "highest honor" for his work in both the community and entertainment.

On Friday (December 28), the "Whatever You Like" rapper received the Phoenix Award from his hometown, which honors recipients' philanthropic and humanitarian efforts in the community. The award was presented by Mayor Andre Dickens, former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Phillana Williams following the conclusion of T.I.'s second concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Trap Muzik at the Atlanta Symphony Hall, per HipHopDX.

"Humbly honored for us to have received this highest honor by Mayor Andre Dickens and the City of Atlanta. Dis is for Trap Muzik, 20 years later. Happy to have shared this illustrious moment with my wife and the rest of my family, along wit da people in da City," he told the outlet.

The award not only honors his contributions to music and entertainment but his work in his hometown. In November, he and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, finally opened an affordable housing complex, a project they had been working on for years that includes nearly 150 apartments plus 25 special units for homeless youth.

While the second night of the two Symphony Hall concerts was special because of the award, the first night on Thursday (December 28) was also memorable thanks to T.I.'s 7-year-old daughter, Heiress Harris, joining him on stage for a sweet duet with her dad.