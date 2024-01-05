McAfee Claims Some ESPN Reps Are Trying To 'Sabotage' Show 'From 'Within'

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee claimed that "some people" within ESPN of trying to sabotage his television program, specifically mentioning executive editor and head of event and studio production Norby Williamson by name during a live broadcast of 'the Pat McAfee Show' Friday (January 5).

“There are people actively trying to sabotage us from within ESPN,” McAfee said (h/t AwfulAnnouncing.com. “More specifically, I believe Norby Williamson is the guy who is attempting to sabotage our program. I'm not 100% sure.

“That is seemingly the only human that has information, and then somehow that information gets leaked and it’s wrong and then it sets a narrative of what our show is and then are we just going to combat that from a rat every single time? I don't know.

"But like, somebody tried to get ahead of our actual ratings release with wrong numbers 12 hours beforehand. That’s a sabotage attempt, and it’s been happening, basically, this entire season from some people who didn’t necessarily love the old addition of 'the Pat McAfee Show to the ESPN family. There's a lot of them.”