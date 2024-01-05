Ohio City Named One Of America's 'Most Overlooked' Travel Destinations

Traveling is a great way to see the beauty and wonder that is around every corner in America. However, you don't have to visit mega-popular cities like bustling New York City, jazzy and eclectic New Orleans or celebrity haven Los Angeles to have a great time.

Cheapism understands that some travelers want to look beyond the tourist traps so it compiled a list of the "most overlooked travel cities" in America, places where people can "happily fill a weekend or more without battling the crowds." One city in Ohio made the cut.

According to the site, Columbus is one of the most underrated travel destinations in the U.S., with a variety of factors influencing the decision such as its charming and bustling neighborhoods and unique attractions. In addition to all that the city has to offer, Cheapism suggests visiting the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens to see the grand glass palm house and outdoor gardens as well as the "stunning" exhibition from glass artist Dale Chihuly.

Here's what Cheapism says makes Columbus a city you don't want to miss:

"The secret might be out about Columbus by now: National Geographic says it's next in line for a hipster influx after Brooklyn, Portland, and Austin; it was one of Money's 'Best Big Cities' in 2016. Two can't-miss neighborhoods include the thriving Short North arts district and charming, historic German Village. Just outside the city there's the massive Columbus Zoo and Aquarium — considered one of the nation's best zoos."

See more of the most underrated and overlooked travel destinations in the country by visiting cheapism.com.