Doja Cat Almost Has Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction In Racy Outfit

At The Book Of Clarence premiere in Los Angeles, Doja Cat made a captivating entrance, teetering on the brink of a wardrobe malfunction in her attention-grabbing ensemble.

The 28-year-old, renowned for hits like "Say So," navigated the red carpet with finesse, wearing a black halter-style bodysuit that boasted daring cutouts and a plunging neckline, infusing a sultry allure into her appearance. Complemented by sleek black heeled boots, she artfully draped a long leather coat down her elbows and carried a black purse for the occasion.

Doja Cat accentuated her bold outfit with sparkling silver earrings, a prominent crucifix necklace, and a gold snake-shaped necklace. Further enhancing her look, she adorned her hands with an assortment of flashy rings and sported rectangular-shaped glasses.

Her makeup was a glamorous affair, featuring dramatic black eyeliner, shimmering eyeshadow, a warm blush contour highlighting her cheekbones and a nude-colored glossy tint framed by a darker lipliner.

While confidently posing for photographers at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where The Book Of Clarence premiere unfolded, the singer showcased not only her daring fashion sense but also her resilience in handling potential wardrobe mishaps.

The film, a biblical comedy drama crafted by Jeymes Samuel, boasts a star-studded cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, James McAvoy, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Teyana Taylor and Benedict Cumberbatch. Having premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023, The Book Of Clarence is scheduled for theatrical release on January 12.

Doja Cat's fashion journey, described as chaotic and experimental, aligns with her evolving style.

Recently concluding the Scarlet Tour, which supported her fourth studio album, the artist is set to embark on an international trek in June and July, spanning countries like England, Scotland, Italy, Sweden and Portugal.

On her Instagram, she shares intimate glimpses of her stage ensembles, showcasing a blend of sultriness and avant-garde fashion choices that captivate her fans.