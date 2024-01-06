Gypsy Rose Blanchard, now free after a decade-long prison sentence, candidly discussed her post-incarceration life with Access Hollywood.

The 32-year-old, known for her turbulent past, shared insights into her time behind bars, emphasizing the friendships she formed during that period.

Revealing details about her upcoming docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and an upcoming book, she also expressed a childhood dream of participating in Survivor, a show she has followed since her youth.

Amidst her prison experience, Gypsy found solace in Taylor Swift's music, describing it as a "guiding light" during challenging times. Acknowledging Hulu's series The Act, she commended Joey King's portrayal for capturing her voice accurately, although she personally won't be tuning in.

The interview on Access Hollywood, slated for next week, promises to unravel more about Gypsy's post-release life and newfound freedom. Concurrently, viewers can mark their calendars for the premiere of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on January 5 at 8 p.m., with the final installment airing on January 7. Each night's episodes will be available for streaming on Lifetime the following day.

Adding to the post-release revelations, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom is set to release on January 9, offering additional perspectives on Gypsy's journey beyond the confines of imprisonment.