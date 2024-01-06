Amid her move from Los Angeles to New York City for the fifth season of her talk show, Kelly Clarkson delves into her parenting philosophy.

Raising her two kids, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, from her previous marriage to Brandon Blackstock, the singer-songwriter sets an unwavering rule: no social media for her children. Recognizing the potential difficulties, especially for kids in the public eye, the 41-year-old emphasizes her household's exclusion of social platforms.

Co-parenting with Blackstock, post their 2020 separation and 2022 divorce, proves to be a unique journey. Clarkson acknowledges the initial challenges, attributing them to the emotional complexities and trauma involved. While it remains tough managing different backgrounds and disciplinary styles across two households, she notes that with time, co-parenting becomes more navigable.

Clarkson addresses her daughter's inquiry about social media, asserting her stance based on the limited time spent at her ex-husband's home. While expressing openness to reconsider as her children grow older, she insists on a compelling argument before revisiting the no-social-media rule.

Acknowledging the inherent imperfections of parenting, Clarkson embraces her style, describing herself as a non-helicopter mom who values her children's independence. Despite occasional self-criticism, she underscores her commitment to being present in their lives, acknowledging the challenges of striving to be the best parent possible.

As she continues her motherhood journey, Clarkson's candid insights offer a glimpse into her determined and considerate approach to raising her children amid the intricacies of co-parenting. The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she shares her experiences with a broad audience, airs on weekdays.