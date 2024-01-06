Michael Bolton Opens Up About His Recent Emergency Surgery For Brain Tumor

Renowned singer Michael Bolton, celebrated for hits like "When A Man Loves A Woman," recently disclosed an honest message to his fans, disclosing a diagnosis of a brain tumor requiring surgery just before the holidays.

Expressing gratitude for a successful surgery and surrounded by family support, the two-time Grammy award-winner announced a temporary hiatus from touring to concentrate on his recovery.

In his statement, the 70-year-old artist assured fans of his dedication to the healing process, pledging to channel his time and energy into recuperation over the coming months. Acknowledging the challenge of disappointing fans and postponing shows, Bolton conveyed his determination to expedite recovery for a prompt return to the stage.

Despite the health setback, Bolton expressed appreciation for the overwhelming love and support from fans over the years. He concluded the note by promising to keep fans informed of his progress, signing off with "Much love always, MB."

Known for representing Connecticut on "American Song Contest" in 2022, where he performed his original song "Beautiful World" during the semifinals, Bolton reflected on the joy of performing. He highlighted the significance of songwriting as a vital force that not only launches but sustains careers in the music industry.

As fans eagerly await updates on Bolton's health, the New Haven native emphasized his excitement for participating in the contest, reconnecting with his musical roots to create songs that resonate globally. Bolton's resilience is evident as he faces health challenges while staying connected to his passion for music and live performances.