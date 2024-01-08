Accuser Claimed Epstein Had Sex Tapes Of Trump, Clinton, Others: New Docs

A Jeffrey Epstein accuser claimed the late convicted pedophile had sex tapes of former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew, Duke of York and billionaire Richard Branson, among others, according to the latest round of Epstein-related documents unsealed on Monday (January 8) via the New York Post.

Sarah Ransome made the claims in a string of emails sent in 2016, which also included accusations that Trump, Clinton, Branson and Prince Andrew were among several of Epstein's high-profile friends who allegedly had sex with an unnamed woman who confided in her.

“She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald. Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples,’” Ransome wrote in an email included in the unsealed documents.

“I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery’s NY mansion on regular occasions,” she added.

Ransome later attempted to "retract everything I have said to you and walk away from" the claims in an email to a New York Post columnist in which she said "only bad things" and "pain for my family" would result in the allegations being made public, the New York Post reported. The victim also later claimed she invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein's behavior as a way to make the convicted pedophile believe she had "evidence that would come out if he harmed me" in a 2019 article published by the New Yorker.

Trump advisor Steven Cheung issued a statement to the New York Post calling the documents "baseless accusations" which he said "have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit." Clinton representative Angel Urena reportedly declined to comment on the report, according to the New York Post.

A spokesperson for Branson's company, Virgin Group, also acknowledged the 2019 New Yorker article in a statement shared to the New York Post on Monday.

“In a New Yorker report published in 2019, Ransome admitted that she had ‘invented’ the tapes. We can confirm that Sarah Ransome’s claims are baseless and unfounded," the spokesperson said.

Prince Andrew has publicly denied all allegations against him on numerous occasions.