Ja Morant's Injury Status Officially Determined

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will undergo season-ending surgery, the team announced in a statement shared on its social media accounts Monday (January 8) night.

The Grizzlies confirmed that Morant, 24, who was seen wearing a sling while inactive for Sunday's (January 7) win against the Phoenix Suns, "suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder" during a "training session" on Saturday (January 6).

"Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear," the Grizzlies said in their statement. "Morant will undergo season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season."