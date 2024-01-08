Ja Morant's Injury Status Officially Determined
By Jason Hall
January 9, 2024
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will undergo season-ending surgery, the team announced in a statement shared on its social media accounts Monday (January 8) night.
The Grizzlies confirmed that Morant, 24, who was seen wearing a sling while inactive for Sunday's (January 7) win against the Phoenix Suns, "suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder" during a "training session" on Saturday (January 6).
"Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear," the Grizzlies said in their statement. "Morant will undergo season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season."
The @memgrizz announced the following medical update: pic.twitter.com/Cr7xKj1Wm4— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 9, 2024
Morant had already missed the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season while serving a suspension for "conduct detrimental to the league" after he was seen holding a firearm in an Instagram Live video shared by the account @_dtap2 on May 13, less than two months after serving an eight-game suspension for an Instagram Live video in which he appeared to be holding a firearm in a Denver nightclub during the 2022-23 regular season. The former No. 2 overall pick was averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds in nine games, which included capping off a 34-point, eight-assist, six-rebound performance with a game-winning shot in his December 20 return to action.