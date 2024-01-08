Jalen Hurts' Injury Status Determined Ahead Of Wild Card Round
By Jason Hall
January 8, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly underwent X-rays that "showed no fracture in the middle finger on his throwing hand that he dislocated" in Sunday's (January 7) loss to the New York Giants ahead of the team's upcoming Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday (January 8).
"#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts underwent X-rays that showed no fracture in the middle finger on his throwing hand that he dislocated Sunday, per sources. Hurts said he’s taking it day-by-day, and he has an extra day: Philadelphia visits Tampa Bay for an NFC wild-card game Monday night," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts underwent X-rays that showed no fracture in the middle finger on his throwing hand that he dislocated Sunday, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2024
Hurts said he’s taking it day-by-day, and he has an extra day: Philadelphia visits Tampa Bay for an NFC wild-card game Monday night. pic.twitter.com/gavppWA2C4
Hurts, 25, confirmed his right middle finger "popped out" before being ruled out in the second quarter of Sunday's loss, but said he felt "OK" while addressing reporters after the game.
“Taking it day by day at this point,” Hurts said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Very unfortunate, crazy thing. Never experienced anything like that.”
Hurts will have an additional day to rest with the Wild Card round game scheduled for Monday (January 15). The 25-year-old finished Sunday's game with 55 yards and one interception on 7 of 16 passing, as well as four yards on two rushing attempts.
The Eagles enter the postseason as the fifth seed in the NFC, having lost five of their last six games following a 10-1 start.