Jalen Hurts' Injury Status Determined Ahead Of Wild Card Round

Hurts, 25, confirmed his right middle finger "popped out" before being ruled out in the second quarter of Sunday's loss, but said he felt "OK" while addressing reporters after the game.

“Taking it day by day at this point,” Hurts said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Very unfortunate, crazy thing. Never experienced anything like that.”

Hurts will have an additional day to rest with the Wild Card round game scheduled for Monday (January 15). The 25-year-old finished Sunday's game with 55 yards and one interception on 7 of 16 passing, as well as four yards on two rushing attempts.

The Eagles enter the postseason as the fifth seed in the NFC, having lost five of their last six games following a 10-1 start.