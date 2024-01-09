James Hetfield Proposes Inventions To Enhance Metallica's Live Shows

Metallica already puts on a great live show, but James Hetfield has ideas to make it even better — he just needs someone to invent those ideas.

The frontman revealed some of the things that would make his life easier on stage in a recent episode of The Metallica Report podcast, including a mic with a built-in straw.

“Being able to maybe sip some water while I’m playing, you know, some kind of straw on the microphone… That could be cool," Hetfield noted (via NME) before suggesting a way for him to interact more with the audience since a mic stand restricts his movement.

“I’m not holding the mic, I’m not able to go anywhere. So there [could be] mic stations everywhere,” he said. This idea does come with its challenges, though.

“Our monitor guy [would have to] chase me around for all the mics, he can’t have them all open because it sounds insane, especially in an indoor stadium," Hetfield admitted. “If you’re wearing something and you’re within two feet of the microphone, turn it on, something like that. So it would make [the monitor’s job] a little easier and mine as well.”

Listen to The Metallica Report above.

Metallica's M72 tour will continue next year with a European tour followed by another North American leg. Keep your eyes peeled for some of Hetfield's invention ideas! Check out the North American tour dates below.

Metallica 2024 North American Tour Dates

August 2 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 4 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 9 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

August 11 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

August 16 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

August 18 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

August 23 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

August 25 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

August 30 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

September 1 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

September 20 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 22 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 27 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 29 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol