Jim Harbaugh Addresses Potential NFL Return After National Championship Win

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh once again dodged questions about a potential return to the NFL following his team's win against the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday (January 8) night.

"I just want to enjoy this," Harbaugh said via the Associated Press . "I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what's next, what's the future?

"Like I said the other day, I hope to have a future. I hope there's a tomorrow, a day after tomorrow, a next week, a next month, a next year."

Harbaugh, 59, who coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and made the playoffs during his first three seasons, recently retained agent Don Yee, best known for representing seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and is reported to have interest from multiple NFL teams with coaching vacancies, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this past weekend. Michigan's national championship follows an undefeated regular season that began and ended with the coach serving multiple suspensions.

Harbaugh served a self-imposed three-game suspension for "severe breach of conduct," for allegedly misleading investigators during a probe into accusations that he had improper contact with a recruit, which escalated his actions from a level 2 violation, which is deemed a "significant breach of conduct," according to NCAA guidelines. The former Michigan quarterback was later suspended for the team's last three games in relation to an alleged sign-stealing scheme conducted by former staffer Connor Stallions, though the Big Ten claimed there was no evidence found that directly implicated Harbaugh.