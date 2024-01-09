North Carolina County Named The 'Poorest' In The State

With the increasing prices for goods and services, skyrocketing cost of living and stagnant federal minimum wage, people around the country are facing financial hardships that may put a strain of their way of life. Depending on where you live, you may be significantly more financially well-off than others even in your same state.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the "poorest" county in North Carolina is Washington County. The county, which has a population around 11,000, has a median household income of $38,927 and poverty rate of 21.6%, compared to the state average of $66,186 and 13.3%, respectively.

Here's how the site determined its list:

"Using five-year median household income estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest county or county equivalent in each state. In every county, borough, parish, or independent city on this list, incomes are anywhere from 11% to 66% lower than they are across the state. Annual unemployment data is from the [Bureau of Labor Statistics], and all other supplemental data are five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS. While incomes are low relative to the surrounding state in every county or county equivalent on this list, the levels of financial hardship vary considerably."

