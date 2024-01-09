Ohio Shop Serves The State's 'Must-Try' Sandwich

Sandwiches come in a shapes, sizes and flavors, so what makes one stand out from the rest? What takes a sandwich to the next level from being simply tasty to one that is out of this world? 24/7 Tempo searched around the country to see the various food specialties served in different regions, compiling a list of the "must-try" sandwich in each state and the best place to find the "definitive version" of it. According to the site:

"Some sandwiches draw on a region's ethnic culinary heritage; some are inspired by what's being hunted, grown, or fished locally; others are a spin on a local barbecue style; and some were simply invented in the state in question and have since become iconic."

According to the list, the sandwich that everyone in Ohio absolutely "must try" (if they haven't already) is the Goetta, specifically the one served at Eckerlin Meats in Cincinnati, which also sells goetta that you can buy and fry up yourself at home. Similar to the Pennsylvania delicacy that is scrapple, goetta is a sausage mixture made with meats, spices and oats to give it a unique texture.

Eckerlin Meats is located at 116 W. Elder Street.

Here's what the site had to say about Ohio's "must-try" sandwich:

"Goetta is a Cincinnati specialty, and if you haven't heard of it, well, you're probably not from Ohio. It's a breakfast sausage patty made with ground pork, oats, and spices, and while there are countless ways to eat it, many simply fry it up and eat it in a sandwich."

Read up on more of the country's "must-try" local sandwiches by checking out the full list at 247tempo.com.