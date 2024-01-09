Popular Restaurant Serves Wisconsin's 'Must-Try' Sandwich

Sandwiches come in a shapes, sizes and flavors, so what makes one stand out from the rest? What takes a sandwich to the next level from being simply tasty to one that is out of this world? 24/7 Tempo searched around the country to see the various food specialties served in different regions, compiling a list of the "must-try" sandwich in each state and the best place to find the "definitive version" of it. According to the site:

"Some sandwiches draw on a region's ethnic culinary heritage; some are inspired by what's being hunted, grown, or fished locally; others are a spin on a local barbecue style; and some were simply invented in the state in question and have since become iconic."

According to the list, the sandwich that everyone in Wisconsin absolutely "must try" (if they haven't already) is the Bratwurst, specifically the one served at The Old Fashioned, located at 23 N. Pinckney Street #1 in Madison.

Here's what the site had to say about Wisconsin's "must-try" sandwich:

"The German-style pork and veal (usually) sausage known in Wisconsin as the 'brat,' is found in restaurants all over the state, from backyard barbecues to family picnics to sports stadiums. Sheboygan is considered the state's brat capital, and the city's Miesfeld Market double bratwurst is served on a toasted, buttered hard roll at The Old Fashioned."

Read up on more of the country's "must-try" local sandwiches by checking out the full list at 247tempo.com.