T.J. Watt's Injury Status For Wild Card Game Officially Determined

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been ruled out for the team's Wild Card Round Game against the Buffalo Bills due to a sprained MCL, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday (January 9).

"T.J. can be characterized as out this week with his knee injury," Tomlin announced at the beginning of his press conference via CBS Pittsburgh.

“Playing without TJ is significant. But, we've played without a lot of people this year. This is another opportunity to strike a blow for TEAM," Tomlin added, calling Watt a one of a kind player, via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Watt suffered the injury after colliding with teammate Montravius Adams during the third quarter of Saturday's (January 6) win against the Baltimore Ravens.