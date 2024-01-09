T.J. Watt's Injury Status For Wild Card Game Officially Determined
By Jason Hall
January 9, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been ruled out for the team's Wild Card Round Game against the Buffalo Bills due to a sprained MCL, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday (January 9).
"T.J. can be characterized as out this week with his knee injury," Tomlin announced at the beginning of his press conference via CBS Pittsburgh.
“Playing without TJ is significant. But, we've played without a lot of people this year. This is another opportunity to strike a blow for TEAM," Tomlin added, calling Watt a one of a kind player, via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
Watt suffered the injury after colliding with teammate Montravius Adams during the third quarter of Saturday's (January 6) win against the Baltimore Ravens.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: “Playing without TJ (Watt) is significant. But, we've played without a lot of people this year. This is another opportunity to strike a blow for TEAM."— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 9, 2024
Tomlin says Watt is one of a kind — committee approach from multiple positions in fill in his roles.
The All-Pro pass rusher concluded his season with 19 sacks, leading the league the third time in four years, having tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's record (22.5 sacks) in 2021.
The Steelers secured the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC with Saturday's win and the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday (January 7). The AFC Wild Card Round Game is scheduled to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday (January 14) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.