J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt Almost All Played On The Same Team

Former All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt confirmed that he was considering joining his brothers, T.J. and Derek, on the Pittsburgh Steelers during his free agency in 2021.

"They were [on the list]. It certainly would have been awesome to play with my brothers, but T.J. was also going through the contract situation there, so the last thing I wanted to do was come in and take any money away from his contract," Watt said during an appearance on the Green Light podcast with two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long.

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro selection, instead signed with the Arizona Cardinals as part of a two-year deal to eventually conclude his legendary NFL career, announcing his retirement after his final home on December 27 and appearing in two more road games against the the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers during the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season.