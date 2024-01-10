Another NFL Team Has Interest In Raiders Interim Antonio Pierce
By Jason Hall
January 10, 2024
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly requested permission to discuss their head coaching vacancy with Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (January 10).
"The #Titans have requested to interview #Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce for their vacant head coaching job, source said. Las Vegas may have some competition," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
The report comes one day after the Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons. Pierce, who took over as the Raiders' interim head coach following the firing of Josh McDaniels, led the team to a 5-4 record in nine games.
The #Titans have requested to interview #Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce for their vacant head coaching job, source said. Las Vegas may have some competition.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2024
"Hopefully, I've earned it," Pierce said when asked if he deserved the Raiders' full-time coaching gig during his exit press conference on Monday (January 8).
Does Antonio Pierce believe he should be the #Raiders permanent guy?— Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) January 8, 2024
“I would never use the word ‘deserve.’ Hopefully I earned it.” pic.twitter.com/CNykuVXB5B
Several Raiders players, including All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby, publicly endorsed Pierce for the head coaching gig. Adams said Pierce had his "vote" and Crosby added that "that's basically how the whole locker room feels."
"There's only 32 [NFL] head coaches in the whole world, so you've got to find a leader of men. And when you've got one of them in the building currently, I don't know why you would let them go," Crosby said last Thursday (January 4) via ESPN.