Another NFL Team Has Interest In Raiders Interim Antonio Pierce

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly requested permission to discuss their head coaching vacancy with Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (January 10).

"The #Titans have requested to interview #Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce for their vacant head coaching job, source said. Las Vegas may have some competition," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

The report comes one day after the Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons. Pierce, who took over as the Raiders' interim head coach following the firing of Josh McDaniels, led the team to a 5-4 record in nine games.