Chicago Bears Fire OC Luke Getsy, Other Offensive Staffers: Report
By Jason Hall
January 10, 2024
The Chicago Bears have reportedly fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and other offensive coaches, including quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, sources with knowledge of the moves confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (January 10).
"The #Bears fired OC Luke Getsy and other members of the offensive staff, sources tell me and @RapSheet," Pelissero wrote on his X account. "The #Bears also fired QB coach Andrew Janocko, per source."
The Bears ranked 18th among all 32 NFL teams in scoring offense (21.2 points per game) and 27th in passing offense (182.1 yards per game), though also ranked second in rushing offense (141.1 yards per game).
The #Bears also fired QB coach Andrew Janocko, per source. https://t.co/Ke2lPQN452— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2024
"When you look at those, they’re always going to be one of those things," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said after the team's 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (January 7) via NBC Sports Chicago. "We’re putting players in position as coaches, and when it doesn’t work, you as a play-caller, you have to look at that. Did I put our best players in position in coverage in that particular play?
"And then you look at the execution side. Was it executed well based on the play design, based on the coverage, based on a multitude of things? I think you have to look at all of it, all-encompassing. It’s not just one or the other."
The Bears currently have the No. 1 overall pick -- acquired as part of the blockbuster that sent last year's No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers -- and the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft amid another rebuilding offseason.