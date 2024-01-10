Chicago Bears Fire OC Luke Getsy, Other Offensive Staffers: Report

"When you look at those, they’re always going to be one of those things," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said after the team's 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (January 7) via NBC Sports Chicago. "We’re putting players in position as coaches, and when it doesn’t work, you as a play-caller, you have to look at that. Did I put our best players in position in coverage in that particular play?

"And then you look at the execution side. Was it executed well based on the play design, based on the coverage, based on a multitude of things? I think you have to look at all of it, all-encompassing. It’s not just one or the other."

The Bears currently have the No. 1 overall pick -- acquired as part of the blockbuster that sent last year's No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers -- and the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft amid another rebuilding offseason.