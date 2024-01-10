Decision Made On Aaron Rodgers' 'Pat McAfee Show' Segment

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' will no longer be featured in a weekly segment on 'the Pat McAfee Show,' the titular host announced on Wednesday (January 10).

“So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,’ season four, is done,” McAfee said. “There could be a lot of people that are happy with that. Myself included, to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got real loud. I'm happy that that is not going to be my mentions going forward which is great news."

A source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that the conclusion of the 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' segment was due to the quarterback's recent behavior on the show, not the conclusion of the 2023 NFL regular season. The four-time NFL MVP had previously appeared on McAfee's show as late as March during each of the past two years.