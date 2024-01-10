Decision Made On Aaron Rodgers' 'Pat McAfee Show' Segment
By Jason Hall
January 10, 2024
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' will no longer be featured in a weekly segment on 'the Pat McAfee Show,' the titular host announced on Wednesday (January 10).
“So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,’ season four, is done,” McAfee said. “There could be a lot of people that are happy with that. Myself included, to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got real loud. I'm happy that that is not going to be my mentions going forward which is great news."
A source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that the conclusion of the 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' segment was due to the quarterback's recent behavior on the show, not the conclusion of the 2023 NFL regular season. The four-time NFL MVP had previously appeared on McAfee's show as late as March during each of the past two years.
We've given a lot of people who have been waiting for us to fail a lot of ammo the last week..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2024
Let's chat about sports #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/S7J3FGprv0
Last week, Rodgers mentioned ABC late night talk host Jimmy Kimmel while discussing then-upcoming unsealed court documents identifying late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's associates, which many took as a baseless accusation against Kimmel.
“That’s supposed to be coming out soon,” Rodgers said. “There are a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, that are really hoping that doesn’t come out.”
“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers added.
I believe the way this typically works is Aaron Rodgers will now announce in a day or two that the mainstream media twisted his words and that he would never imply Jimmy Kimmel is on the Epstein list despite saying exactly that pic.twitter.com/0ManasflfU— Benjamin Hoffman (@BenHoffmanNYT) January 3, 2024
Kimmel, who had previously joked about the quarterback on numerous occasions, responded with a lengthy repost on his X account and addressed Rodgers in his first monologue since the incident. Rodgers then returned to 'the Pat McAfee Show' on Tuesday (January 9) and refused to apologize, instead claiming his words were misinterpreted.
"I'm not calling him one. No one should, and don't do it in my name. That's not cool. I'm not about that," Rodgers said. "And I have no love for anybody doing any of that (expletive)."