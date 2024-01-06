Several Ex-ESPN Personalities Respond To Pat McAfee's 'Sabotage' Claims

Several prominent former ESPN personalities have responded to Pat McAfee's claim that "some people" within ESPN, specifically a top executive, were trying to sabotage his television program.

The former NFL All-Pro punter went on a rant during the live broadcast of 'the Pat McAfee Show' Friday (January 5) and specifically mentioned executive editor and head of event and studio production Norby Williamson by name. A clip of the segment went viral online and led to former 'SportsCenter' anchor Jemele Hill posting, "I can relate," in response to Awful Announcing's post on its X account referencing the claim.

Former 'SportsNation' host Michelle Beadle wrote, "Well well well..." in response to Hill's post.