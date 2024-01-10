Kentucky Resident Shocked To Discover She Won $2 Million Powerball Prize

A lucky resident of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, recently struck the lottery gold by winning a whopping $2 million from a Powerball ticket she purchased for the December 20 draw. That particular draw boasted an estimated jackpot of $572 million.

Preferring to keep her identity under wraps, the lucky woman discovered her windfall when she casually scanned her ticket at a store during her post-work errands.

In a surprising turn of events, she confessed to remaining blissfully unaware of her newfound fortune until that serendipitous moment. Opting to savor the joyous news, she deliberately delayed cashing in her prize until after the holidays.

Even following taxation, the fortunate winner received a hefty $1,440,000 check.

She specifically intends to allocate her windfall toward home renovations.

The spotlight also shines on the Five Star convenience store on North Dixie in Radcliff, which has gained acclaim for selling the winning ticket.

The local store will receive a commendable $20,000 as a bonus for its role in creating this stroke of luck for the Elizabethtown resident.

This latest winner's story adds another chapter to the ongoing tale of unexpected fortunes brought about by the Powerball, leaving both the winner and the retailer with reasons to celebrate.