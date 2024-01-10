Missouri Restaurant Serves The State's 'Must-Try' Sandwich

Sandwiches come in a shapes, sizes and flavors, so what makes one stand out from the rest? What takes a sandwich to the next level from being simply tasty to one that is out of this world? 24/7 Tempo searched around the country to see the various food specialties served in different regions, compiling a list of the "must-try" sandwich in each state and the best place to find the "definitive version" of it. According to the site:

"Some sandwiches draw on a region's ethnic culinary heritage; some are inspired by what's being hunted, grown, or fished locally; others are a spin on a local barbecue style; and some were simply invented in the state in question and have since become iconic."

According to the list, the sandwich that everyone in Missouri absolutely "must try" (if they haven't already) is the St. Paul sandwich, specifically the one served at Bo Fung Chinese Restaurant in St. Louis that is available in a variety of meat and veggie options. Bo Fung Chinese Restaurant is located at 6810 Gravois Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say about Missouri's "must-try" sandwich:

"Head to just about any Chinese restaurant in the St. Louis area and you'll find a curious local specialty on the menu: the St. Paul sandwich, an egg foo young patty topped with dill pickles, white onion, mayo, and lettuce on white bread."

Read up on more of the country's "must-try" local sandwiches by checking out the full list at 247tempo.com.