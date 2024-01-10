Pete Davidson Reveals He Was High On Ketamine At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson has admitted that he was high on ketamine while attending Arthea Franklin's funeral with his girlfriend at the time, Ariana Grande, in 2018. In his newly released Netflix standup special Turbo Fonzarelli, Davidson reportedly talks about being on ketamine for around three years.

“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though… I’m embarrassed. I was out and about like that," Davidson said per The Independent. "That’s not cool, you know? I was at funerals like that. That’s fucked up, right? I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point.”

The comedian went on to reveal that he tried to crack a joke to her grieving family. "I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S," he shared.

"From his childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio to the disturbing gift he got from a stalker, comedian Pete Davidson cuts loose in this stand-up special," the description of the 56-minute special reads on Netflix.

Davidson has been open about his issues with drugs and mental health. In June, a friend shared that Pete checked into rehab due to struggles with borderline personality disorder and PTSD. "Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening," they said. The friend also shared that Davidson is "taking a well-deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues.”