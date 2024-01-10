Rep. Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Arrested

Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert, was charged with third-degree assault, prohibited use of weapons, obstructing a peace officer, harassment, disorderly conduct and third-degree trespassing on Tuesday (January 9), according to Garfield County Jail records obtained by the Daily Beast.

Jayson Boebert's arrest came three days after an alleged incident at the former couple's Miner's Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado, that resulted in him calling police on his ex-wife and claiming "domestic violence." The jail records didn't confirm whether his arrest was linked to the alleged incident on Saturday (January 6).

Each charge, excluding the third-degree trespassing, which is considered a petty offense, carries up to 10 days in jail, a fine, or both, according to the Daily Beast. Lauren Boebert, who doesn't have a pending criminal case in Garfield County, according to 9 News, denied having punched her ex-husband in the face, noting that she would explore legal options in relation to the accusations made by him.

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” she said in a statement obtained by the New York Post.

“I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options,” she added.

An aide for the congresswoman told the Daily Beast that Jayson made an "aggressive move" toward Lauren and she reacted by putting "her hand in his face" and placing "her hand on his nose" to block him. Another witness claimed Lauren punched Jayson in the nose twice, which led to him calling police.

Jayson, however, said he didn't want to press charges against Lauren, with whom he shares four sons.

“I don’t want nothing to happen. Her and I were working through a difficult conversation,” he was reported as saying via the New York Post.

The former couple filed for divorce after nearly two decades of marriage last May, citing "irreconcilable differences."

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband," Boebert said in a statement obtained by the Colorado Sun. "I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process,” the congresswoman said in a written statement. “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult.”

The divorce petition, which was filed in Mesa County court on April 25, claimed that the couple's marriage is "irretrievable broken."